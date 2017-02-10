Work on Nichols bridge scheduled

WELSH – Construction to repair the Nichols Street Bridge here is expected to begin by March 1.

Engineer Byron Racca with Meyer and Associates said pending the review of plans, the project would be ready to move forward.

The bridge has been closed to the public since last fall due to a failing bent on the east side of the structure.

Guinn Construction is expected to handle the project at a cost of $137,713. Repair to the bridge will include installing a 36-by-150 beam on the east side of the bridge that would sit atop pilings. The beam would support the bridge and last an estimated 20 years, able to support 15 tons, according to Racca.