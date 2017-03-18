18-wheeler ruined by flames

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-wheeler went up in smoke at Peto’s. Roanoke Fire Chief David Brown said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The driver was turning into the truck stop when he smelled smoke then noticed flames. He and a passenger escaped without injury. Luckily, Brown was fueling up a command unit at the site when the fire began. Crews finished cleaning the scene at 4:45 a.m. today.

