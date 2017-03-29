A glimpse inside the juvenile justice system

Following recent burglaries and car thefts involving three Jennings teens, a common question surrounding the way juvenile crime is handled has been on the minds and lips of local law enforcement, as well as members of the community: Why are these juveniles still free?

Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Public Information Director Beth Touchet-Morgan explained the process, as well as state guidelines and regulations required to house juvenile offenders.

“First and foremost, our agency cannot take youth that have not been adjudicated into our custody,” she said. “That means immediately following an incident, if they haven’t gone to court yet, our hands are tied. Once they do go to court, the minute a judge issues the order for them to be sent to OJJ, we can take custody.”

Morgan explained the problem therein lies between when a juvenile commits a crime and when they go to court. This is the phase when a qualifying juvenile could be held in a juvenile detention center.