A lesson in faith, patience and timing

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

After a particularly joyful weekend, I received a profound blessing during my church service last Sunday morning followed by an immediate attack on my circumstances that night.

Let me explain.

Christians believers know that after a significant spiritual breakthrough, we are likely to experience direct attacks meant to make us question our faith and the path on which we are walking. I had an unexpected, beautiful experience in church that left me filled with the most blissful, peaceful feeling. I walked out filled with the Spirit and spent the rest of the day in the company of people I love. I was definitely having a day filled with abundance; one of those days when you feel all of your blessings manifest before you and you are able to just bask in the glory of God.

That night as I began my mere 15-minute ride home on the interstate, I felt compelled to detour along the country roads, adding another two minutes to my trip. This decision turned out to be crucial in how my day would end. About halfway home, as my son and I sang along with Journey (Well, I sang about being a small town girl living in a lonely world; he rolled his eyes in embarrassment), I began to hear a repetitive thump from the back passenger side of my car.

“I think we have a flat,” I told my son.

As it happened, we were passing the parking lot of our church and were able to pull into the safe, well-lit location as opposed to a dark, dangerous interstate. The message here was not subtle. I knew I was being watched over.

“I’m hearing You loud and clear, God,” I silently prayed. “Thank You for redirecting me.”

However, it was late and almost everyone I knew was unavailable. I was stuck in a parking lot out in the country miles from home at 9:30 at night. I reluctantly called the friend whose house I just left.

“You made it home already?” he asked.

“No. I have a flat,” I responded

“I’m on my way,” he replied without hesitation.

As I sat in the car and awaited rescue, I began to feel what can only be described as a deep yet brief moment of self-pity and doubt.

“We had such a good day,” I said. “Why is this happening now? How could I be so irresponsible and let this happen?”

At that moment, I felt a clear message delivered to my heart.

“I’m working. Have faith.”

As my hero pulled into the parking lot, I fought my instinctive initial feeling that I was a burden.

My friend made short work of changing my tire, only for us to discover the spare was also flat.

Dejected, I turned and walked to the edge of the parking lot, ran my fingers through my hair and looked up to the heavens.

“Why is this happening to me?” I cried out.

Without so much as a sigh, my friend picked up the pieces and we drove to the nearest convenience store, where he purchased a can of fix-a-flat. In no time at all, everything was righted and we were both on our way.

The following day I called to fill him in on the diagnosis of my tire (it was dead) and we discussed the events from the previous evening. I thanked him for his help and apologized for making him get out so late.

“When you walked away and asked why this was happening to you, I knew there was a purpose for everything,” he said. “I knew that was a difficult moment for you. I also knew then, as I know now, this was a test and a lesson for both of us, but mostly me. I was glad to have the opportunity to be there to help you.”

I realized then that this wasn’t something happening to me. God was using my circumstances to help a new person of faith to grow. When we ask God to use us to bless others, sometimes we don’t realize it may mean we will have to step outside of our comfort zone. Sometimes it means we must sacrifice our security for the moment and be an example of faith to others. Often through our most difficult times, God will do His greatest work through us.

Welcome to my little world.