Air Evac permit renewed

The police jury has renewed a permit for medical transport company Air Evac to continue servicing the people of Jeff Davis Parish.

The company began operating in the parish last year. Wednesday, police jurors discussed the company’s membership program operation, how patient transport services are decided and the differences between member and non-member charges.

Air Evac Director of Operations Corey Miller and Membership Sales Manager Lisa Reid fielded jurors’ questions and explained how Air Evac and Acadian Ambulance work together and with local first responders to best serve the community.

“If you require our services, are a member and have insurance, we bill your insurance company for the total bill,” Reid explained. “Whatever amount the insurance does not cover is written off. If you are not insured but are a member, then membership covers 100 percent of the flight cost.”

Dist. 7 Juror Steve Eastman shared concerns about potential costs for non-members if they were to be medically transported by the company.

“If you are called out, who dispatches?” asked Eastman. “Who makes the decision to respond and how does that work?”