Air Evac, police jury join to improve communications, renew permits

The Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Police Jury and Air Evac Lifeteam are working together to improve communication issues between Air Evac and the parish 911 communications system.

The improvements are also part of the process to renew the operating permit for Air Evac to continue to provide air medical transportation services within the parish.

“I approached the jury about six months ago regarding our contract here in the parish,” said Air Evac Director of Operations Corey Miller. “Since that time, we’ve been talking to people in the community and are receiving positive feedback from the citizens of the parish that we are doing a good job.”