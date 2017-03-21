All dogs go to Heaven (Vol. II)

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

Yoda the rescued dog was adored by my sister, her husband and their three boys the minute they brought the then-eight-week-old pup home two years ago. Everything was a toy to him and every human a potential friend. He had the most adorable underbite that he used to inhale rather than eat his food.

A pit bull, Yoda was vicious: He ate several pairs of flip-flops, gnawed the wooden post on a bed and chewed a few human toys he swiped from my nephews’ bedrooms.

He failed to realize he was not human. He never grasped why he did not receive a plate like everyone else at dinner time. His underbite further protruded when he could not participate in crawfish boils. He preferred sleeping in a bed, especially with his head on a pillow and his body under the covers. He liked curling up with Sweetie, the cat, for a nap in the sun.

A little more than a month ago, Yoda was with my middle nephew in their yard when a neighborhood dog attacked him. Yoda walked away from the fight with a few scratches and a limp. When the limp persisted, my sister brought him to the vet. At first it seemed Yoda had injured a ligament during the attack. Time went on. Symptoms increased. Yoda no longer ran or even wagged his tail. He stopped eating. He could not get comfortable or climb the porch steps. He whined most of the time. Medications and new theories on what exactly was wrong proved fruitless.

Yoda was referred to a Lafayette veterinarian, so my sister and I brought him there knowing that we could hear bad news but hopeful – mostly believing – that something could be done.

The vet was gentle and thorough and his staff showed Yoda great love, feeding him treats and telling him how adorable his underbite was. Tests were conducted and digital x-rays taken. Other veterinarians at the particular facility were consulted.

My sister and I left there without Yoda. His collar and leash were tucked into my sister’s purse and his pet taxi sat empty in the back of her vehicle while we made the quiet journey home. Later, I watched my two youngest nephews’ hearts break as they learned their pal would not be coming home.

I told my nephews, “God made dogs and all dogs go to Heaven. So Yoda is up there right now getting all kinds of loving from Jesus. I bet Yoda even met Granny, and she’s going to look after him for you.”

I cried on my drive home. I cried when I walked into my house and saw my two dogs running toward me.

There are many of you reading this who understand what it is to love – and lose – one of God’s precious creatures. I write this piece not only to remember Yoda but to spread awareness about a few important things, too.

You see, Yoda would be alive if someone would have been a responsible pet owner and secured their own dog. Ensuring an animal is properly restrained or kenneled not only protects others’ pets but it protects your animal, too.

Yoda was a shining example of why the “adopt, don’t shop” policy is best. I know people who will spend hundreds – sometimes thousands – to acquire a specific breed. The rescue group that saved Yoda speculated he was dumped by a breeder because of his underbite. Maybe Yoda’s genetics were not perfect but his love, loyalty and companionship were.

Somehow rescued animals know you saved them and make it a point to give all the love they have until their dying day. After you adopt a pet, you sometimes wonder why you did. But when all you are left with is a name tag on a collar and toys and food bowls that no longer serve a purpose, you wish you could do it all over again.

I’m just sayin’, if you do adopt and you’re lucky, maybe you will get a dog as great as sweet Yoda was.

“That night I dreamed in peaceful sleep of shady summertime

Of old dogs and children and watermelon wine”

Tom T. Hall