Another step forward: Dogs advance to quarterfinals for only third time in over 30 years

DONALDSONVILLE – Facing a hostile crowd and a much bigger Donaldsonville basketball team, the Jennings Bulldogs became only the third team in over 30 years to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Basketball Tournament by edging the host Tigers by a final of 67-63. The Dogs will now hit the road Friday to battle No. 1 Peabody of Alexandria.

“I tell you what, I couldn’t be any prouder of a group of kids for going into a gym filled with people screaming in the ears all night long and playing one of the best teams we’ve seen all season long,” said Logan Maddox. “It was one of the craziest atmosphere’s I’ve ever seen, but the boys just never backed down and played one heck of a ball game. This is probably one of the biggest wins in Jennings basketball in the last 20 years, and I’m just extremely happy for this group.”

Travis Etienne Jr. had the hot hand for the Dogs, as he poured in 29 points to help pace the Jennings scoring. And as Maddox put it, the senior just left it all out on the court.

“He played with all of his heart and he definitely put it all out there,” said Maddox. “I told the kids you don’t get a chance to re-do something like this so make it count, and boy they did. Everybody on the team did what they had to do to contribute. Sylk (Woods) and Malik (Joseph) got into foul trouble early so we had some guys come off the bench and play great defense and rebound for us. Donaldsonville threw down a couple of big dunks early that got the crowd going, but we didn’t back down. We just kept taking it right at them.”