Ash Wednesday begins Lenten season

Catholics around the area will now focus their attention to the 40-day period known as lent. Ash Wednesday marks the onset of the 40-day period of fasting and abstinence. Also known as the “Day of Ashes”, so called because on that day, Catholic faithful have their heads marked with ashes in the shape of a cross.

The concept, originated by the Roman Catholics somewhere in the 6th Century, serves as a reminder of mortality and a sign of sorrow for sin.

Originally, the use of ashes to betoken penance was a matter of private devotion, but later it became part of the official rite for reconciling public penitents. In this context, ashes on the penitent served as a motive for fellow Christians to pray for the returning sinner, and to feel sympathy for him or her. Still later, the use of ashes passed into its present rite of beginning the penitential season of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

With Ash Wednesday serving as the beginning of the Lenten period, the solemn Catholic observance helps prepare the believer through prayer, penance, repentance of sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial.

Its institutional purpose is heightened in the in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, marking the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, which recalls the traditions and events of the New Testament. During Lent, many Christians commit to fasting, or giving up certain types of luxuries as a form of penance. Many Christians also add a Lenten spiritual discipline, such as reading a daily devotional, to draw them selves closer to God. Some adherents mark the season with the traditional abstention from the consumption of meat, most notably the Roman Catholics.

Lent is traditionally described as lasting for 40 days in commemoration of the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert before beginning his public ministry.