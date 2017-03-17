Brothers arrested for rape of juvenile

Two brothers wanted for the rape of an 11-year-old child have been taken into custody.

According to Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes, the incident was reported when a local mother entered the Jennings Police Department (JPD) with her 11-year-old daughter on March 15, asking to speak to detectives.

“The juvenile detective interviewed the child and was advised that brothers Damon Levar Gloston, 38, of Jennings and Brandon Raynell Gloston, 34, of Lake Arthur, associates of the family, had engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile the week after Mardi Gras,” said Semmes. “The child was sent to the Child Advocacy Center in Lake Charles where a forensic interview was conducted, confirming the rape reported during the initial interview by JPD detectives.”

Semmes said with the information gathered from the victim, investigators were able to apply for warrants for the brothers with 31st Judicial District Judge Steve Gunnell.