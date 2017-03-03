CADA fashion fundraiser set for April 4

Those seeking to support victims of domestic violence will have the opportunity to provide a positive impact on the health and well-being of many women and their children. For a second consecutive year, a LuLaRoe Fashion Fundraiser will be held for Communities Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), with a percentage of the proceeds going to help shelter, feed and provide safety for victims of domestic abuse.

CADA Board of Directors member Chanyon Robinson said he and his wife, Tara, a LuLaRoe clothing consultant, felt this was the perfect opportunity to bring women together to help other women.

“When I got on the CADA board, my wife became involved with LuLaRoe at the same time,” said Robinson. “Both of our jobs involved giving women easier access to the things they need, so I introduced the idea. The fundraiser is such a meaningful experience for us to be able to share together, and we also do fundraising for churches, youth groups and fishing trips.”

The benefit is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, and will be held from 4-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Jennings. The LuLaRoe fashion line is a contemporary style that offers comfortable, modest female clothing. Some different types of clothing that will be available for purchase include leggings, oversized tunics, dresses and stretchy skirts, as well as jewelry.