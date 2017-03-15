Cajun and proud

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

When I was growing up, I remember being somewhat embarrassed by the label “Cajun”. My parents went out of their way to make sure that we did not use the Cajun dialect.

Now, of course, being Cajun seems to be all the rage. On my many visits to New York for my medical appointments, I see restaurants labeled as Cajun and simply laugh, as they are not even remotely close to what is true Cajun cuisine.

As someone who came from a large family, money was not always easy to come by, although my father had several businesses and worked hard. My mother was an extremely good housekeeper and absolutely the best Cajun cook I have ever known. I now realize that growing up Cajun made me special in a way that is difficult to describe. I wish my mama and dad could see us now, still keeping our culture alive. Thank goodness for memories.

Among those fond memories include such unique traditions that only we who were raised in Southwest Louisiana, the pure Cajun country, have experienced. Such events such as a cocoon de lait,a French term which literally means “pig in milk” were just part of our heritage. The origin of this Louisiana social event is obscure. It is known, however, that the custom began at least a century ago and has since been popular throughout Cajun country. The idea behind this Cajun pig roast is to use a suckling (young) pig to get the finest pork flavor and, in our culture, to have an excuse for a party.

For me and probably many of you, we grew up eating such distinctive dishes such as shrimp etouffe, boudin, gumbo with a touch of file’, jambalaya, couche-couche and pain perdu, just to name a few. We have held on to our own expressions and our dialect is ingrained in many of us. I still use the expression “sha” when I see a cute baby or a sweet puppy.

One of my most vivid memories was at my grandmother’s house. She lived in town and in her backyard raised pigs and chickens. She could speak only Cajun French, so most of our communication when Mom wasn’t around to interpret was our own type of sign language. I will never forget the day that she sat on her outdoor steps, grabbed one of her many chickens and called us over. She then began to wring its neck and let it walk around until it fell over! As a very naïve and rather timid 10-year-old, I was mostly shocked. I also admit I was somewhat disgusted. My brothers, though, thought it was thoroughly entertaining and laughed till they cried!

Our language, music and cuisine have managed to retain the special identity that make them unique, despite progress and evolution.

Life was simple and in some people’s eyes, I suppose, maybe a bit crude. I am not in the least worried about what people might think of my background. In fact, I am quite proud to announce to anyone I meet that I am a Cajun, born and bred.