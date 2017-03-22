Carol Ann Lavergne

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Carol Ann Lavergne announces her passing from this life on March 21, 2017 at the age of 64.

Funeral services for Carol Ann Lavergne of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home today, Wednesday, March 22, from 3:30-9 p.m.. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 23, at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of her service at 1 p.m.

Carol will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery II in Rayne.

Carol was born in Jennings to Preston Lavergne and Vernice Leger Lavergne on Aug. 26, 1952. Carol worked as a beautician. She loved to cook and listen to music. She was a kind and gentle person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by brother, Ray Lavergne (Jan) of Broussard; her sister, Mona Lockey of Conroe, Texas; her five nieces, Charlotte Naquin, Sonya Obregon, Dana Marshall, Kim Monceaux and Calley Johnson; her one nephew, Dorman Wayne Lockey, II; and 15 great-nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Lavergne and Vernice Leger Lavergne; her maternal grandparents, Felix Leger and Louise Istre Leger; and her paternal grandparents, Joseph Lavergne and Julie Carruthers Lavergne.

The family of Ms. Carol Lavergne would like to express a very special thank you to Camelot of Crowley and Lamm Hospice for the special care that they gave to her during her time with them.

