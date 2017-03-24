Celebration of life in words: Area author to visit Jennings

Dry Creek author Curt Iles will be visiting Jennings Saturday to sign copies of his 12 books.

After being raised in a rural Louisiana community, Iles turned to writing as a way of sharing his experiences and love for the state’s friendly people and unique culture.

Whether writing about his deep Southern roots or Africa, his writings celebrate life, family and people.

“Curt is very down to earth,” said Nova Barnes, who is hosting Iles visit on Main Street.  “He is an easygoing spirit who symbolizes Southern hospitality and his intelligence is evident throughout his masterful works. You can identify with him because he is very real and sincere in both his writing and daily life, which is why many people in the area admire his work. When I initially spoke to him about coming to Jennings, he agreed with no hesitation at all.”

Author Curt Iles

