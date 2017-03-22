Charlene Curet Miller

Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Curet Miller, 71, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Belt officiating.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and will continue from 8 a.m. Friday, March 24, until time of services.

Mrs. Miller passed Monday, March 20, 2017, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Hathaway and a graduate of Hathaway High School Class of 1963. She was a member of Our Savior’s Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheri Turgeon of Hathaway; her son, Scott Allen Miller of Hathaway; two sisters, Polly Curet Smith and Brenda Curet Hardee, both of Hathaway; two brothers, Chuck Curet of Lake Charles and Bill Curet of Hathaway; and her grandchildren, Trevor, Macie, McKenzie and Carson Turgeon.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Allen Miller; her parents, Charles F. and Edolia Buller Curet; and one sister, Debbie Curet Lantz.

