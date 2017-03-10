Do great things with humility

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

One of the most difficult things in life is doing good for our fellow man and without expecting anything in return.

We might say we don’t want anything but in truth, when we do something for others, even just for the sake of gratitude, that’s wanting something. The only thing we should really want to get out of any act of generosity or kindness is to bless others. Period. You don’t get credit for doing good deeds or being a decent human being if you do it seeking acknowledgement, affirmation, gratitude or validation for doing good work. That’s just the rules.

I recall a time last year when I was discreetly informed of a particularly kind act when one of our local law enforcement members, who I am proud to call my friend, provided assistance to a stranded mother, her teenage son and their family dog. The woman and her “beloved husband” were engaged in an argument in their car. He threw her, the son and dog out of the vehicle on the interstate and left them there. What a gentleman.

My friend helped the woman find shelter for the night and contact a family member to pick her, her son and dog up.

I contacted my friend and asked to do a story on his act of kindness.He politely declined.

He didn’t just decline. He, in his own way, asked that the situation not to be mentioned to anyone. In that single action, he taught me the value of humility. To this day, over a year later, I remember not only what he did for that family, but his insistence that his helping them remain anonymous.

Because of his influence, I find myself more aware of my intentions and my follow up actions. Any time I’m in a situation to help others, no matter how big or small the task, I try to maintain my humility.

I think that many times, we forget that acts of love, compassion and grace should be delivered for the sake of helping those in need, not to brag about our part in the equation.

As proud as I am to receive the opportunity to participate in the blessings of others, it’s quite literally a silent, thankless job. And that’s OK with me.

That’s just what it’s like in my little world.