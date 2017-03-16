Donations sought for ASSIST Mother’s Day raffle

The ASSIST Agency is asking the public to donate gift cards for a Mother’s Day raffle.

The first three prizes for the raffle will be baskets filled with gift certificates and cards to area businesses. ASSIST is currently seeking gift certificate donations for services or goods.

Fundraiser chairperson Edna Semar said this is the agency’s third raffle and funds raised are used to fill gaps for those who fall between assistance programs.

“Usually it goes towards emergency situations such as food vouchers or emergency medicine needs,” she explained. “Let’s say a single mom who doesn’t qualify for any longterm regular financial assistance programs gets sick and misses a few days of work. She might need a little help with medication or food that month.”

It could also apply to a Medicare recipient with a need that falls during what she called a Medicare “donut-hole.”

“They might have to pay a certain amount towards a deductible before their benefits kick in and begins to pay,” Semar said. “If they don’t have supplemental insurance, that could make a huge impact on their income. We used to have a free pharmacy in Acadiana but it closed, limiting the people we are able to help during that time. That’s what these generated funds will go towards.”

Last year’s raffle prizes included $750 worth of gift cards and certificates as the first prize, $500 worth in the second and $250 worth in the third basket.

“Of course, I don’t know how much this year’s prizes will be worth because we don’t have all the prizes yet,” she said. “Last year, businesses in the communities were all quite generous. We accept gift cards and certificates for any business in the area. If an organization wants to help out but doesn’t have anything to donate, they can purchase a gift certificate from a restaurant or shop and donate it in their name.”

Tickets will go on sale starting April 10 and the drawing will be held on May 10.

“This fundraiser makes a huge difference for those families who fall between the cracks of our programs,” Semar said. “This is to help those who need assistance to get on their feet, to help them through a period of struggle so they can move forward instead of staying in debt or falling behind in their finances. With assistance, we can help them towards that goal.”