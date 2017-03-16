Don’t judge a book by its cover

Most high school athletes would give anything for the chance to play in a major college sports program, namely the LSUs, Alabamas and Mississippi States of the SEC when it comes to playing collegiate baseball. However, an interesting story, and quite admirable one at that, was discovered recently when a high school pitcher from Lafayette not only turned down offers to play at those schools but turned them down for an admirable reason.

Bo Hardin is not the typical high school pitcher but rather a guy who throws an incredibly violent 91-93 MPH from the mound. Numbers like that have attracted Paul Mainieri from LSU and Andy Cannizaro from Mississippi State to extend athletic offers to the senior. However, the talented young athlete has decided to travel a different path, one not seen very often for a kid from South Louisiana. He’s going to MIT (yes, the school depicted in movies with only geniuses for students). Hardin is said to have scored a 35 on his ACT and has aspirations of becoming someone who sticks out with his mind, not only his incredible fastball.

Athletes are sometimes labeled as jocks with no intelligence besides being able to read the name written above their locker, but truth of the matter is there are quite a few names that can be mentioned as being both highly educated and talented on the playing field. Sometimes judging a book by its athletic cover can be deceiving, and these players who stick out on the playing fields are more than just heroes in pads or uniforms.

So before using the word “dumb jock”, make sure you know what you are talking about. Hardin proved to us there as some of guys whose brains are bigger than their skilled biceps.