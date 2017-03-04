Dorothy Lee LaBauve Kelly

LAKE ARTHUR – Mom’s soul, freed from its earthly confinement, spirited away home on March 2, 2017. Dorothy Lee LaBauve Kelly turned 93 in September, four months after the death of “her Tom”, Thomas John Kelly, in May 2016.

Can you imagine … living a full 93 years … it had to be done in phases, some longer than others, with little time to catch a breath: as a beautiful young lady who caught the eye of a soldier; mother of three daughters, Sheila Judy Kelly, Salle Anne Kelly, and the baby, Mary Karen Kelly, deceased almost three years now; Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls leader; Cajun cook and bottle washer at Christmas reunions; band-practice mom – luckily this was a fairly short phase in her long life; creator of the phrase “this is what we came to see!”, when the long, hot rides of summer vacations took us places we, well, went to see; Kroger cashier “long enough to retire”; and Grand, as in “let’s go to the Grands”, to six grandchildren and an even dozen great-grandchildren.

Until just a few years ago, Mother, like her father, was the fisherman in the family, staying up until “all hours” of the night when the white perch were biting at their camp-home at Bundick’s Lake. She could catch fish better than most, clean fish as good as any, and fry fish to five-star perfection! This phase of “retired and doing what we wanna” lasted a good, no, a wonderful! 30 plus years.

And the longest phase was the 73-and-a-half years she was dad’s wife, companion and good sport. She was a Bricolers’ wife, a big word for tinkerer and builder of fine and rustic “things”, with patience and appropriate appreciation. Some project was always in a corner, on the porch, underfoot, with the accompanying sawdust and visual distraction. I remember hearing the locations – Incline, Tupelo, the family acreage on Reid Street, Harvard, Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, DeRidder, The Verandah – and participating in or overhearing the stories, myths and celebrations that make up a close and loving family’s long history.

Dorothy Lee Kelly was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Miller and Andrew LaBauve; her brother, Pete LaBauve and his wife, Dot Brown LaBauve.

She is survived by one son-in-law, Milton Horace Frazier; six grandsons, Paul Anthony and John Patrick Jolet, Micheil Thomas and Marc Alan Frazier, Douglas Jason Norment and Mathew Jonathon Thomas Kelly; four great-grandsons and eight great-granddaughters.

Private Graveside Services were held at Andrus Cove Cemetery on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

