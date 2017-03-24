Earline Catherine ‘Cat’ Anderson

Funeral services for Earline Catherine “Cat” Anderson, 72, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, in David J. and Rosa W. Fondel Church Chapel, located at Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State St. in Jennings. Rev. Craig Sams will officiate.

Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of service.

Mrs. Anderson entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 16, 2017, in a Lafayette Hospital.

She was a native of Silverwood and a member of Little Sunlight Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Carla Billups, of Jennings; four grandchildren, Charles Alexander Holmes of Orlanda, Fla., and Cameron Holmes, Conner James and Toney Dugas, all of Jennings; four brothers, Frank (Carolyn) Broussard of Plaquemine, Douglas (Dawn) Broussard of Lake Charles and Alan Broussard and Leon (Rita) Broussard, both of Silverwood ; five sisters; Esther (Larry) Haley, Paulette (Dalbert) LaFleur and Maureana Leftwich, all of Beaumont, Texas, Bunny (Reggie) Rice of Memphis, Tenn., and Pamala (Terry) Jones of Houston, Texas; a sister-in-law, Erma Jean Broussard of Welsh; her aunts, Marie Silas of Lake Charles and Thelma Hilliard of California; and her uncle, Leo Barker of California.

