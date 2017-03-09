Early voting begins Saturday

Voters who would like to cast early ballots in the March 25 Municipal Primary have the chance to do so starting Saturday.

Early voting will be held at the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters (ROV) Office in Jennings from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. March 11-18, except for Sunday.

There are no parish-wide matters on the ballot. Instead, voters in Jennings, Fenton and Elton will be tasked with filling certain seats.

Jennings voters will decide which candidate will assume the mayor’s seat once current leader Terry Duhon finishes his term in June. Duhon chose not to seek re-election and candidates Dusty Chaisson, Henry Guinn, Marcus O. Peterson, Patsy Metcalf Richard and Jimmy Segura are vying for that office.

Also in the city, voters in Dist. E will decide between incumbent Stevie Van Hook and Elijah W. Marceaux to serve as councilman for the next four years.

The Village of Fenton has one seat to determine, an alderman spot vacated by Shawanda Sowells. That position is being sought by five individuals, including Eddie Alfred, Sr., Ollie Clophus, Katherine “Kathy” Corbello, Geneva Joseph and Clarence Talbert, Jr.

Finally, in Elton, interim Councilwoman Marilynn Granger and Kesia Lemoine are vying for a spot on the town council. Granger was appointed to temporarily fill that seat last year after Keisha Woods-Williams resigned.