Edward ‘Dupe’ Ray Duplechin

A Mass of Christian burial for Edward Ray Duplechin, 70, of Jennings will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Friday, March 31, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Edward will be laid to rest in Lopez Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Edward was born in Jennings on April 28, 1946, to Adam Duplechin and Victorine LeBlanc Duplechin. He was called to his Heavenly Father on March 27, 2017. Edward served our country honorably in the Navy and was vice president of Vietnam Veterans No. 1058. He worked as a limo driver until he retired. Edward loved to watch sports, travel, watch horse racing and go to the casino. Most of all Edward, loved visiting with family and friends. Edward was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Edward is survived by his fiancée, Juanita Richard; Thomas Ray Cormier, Jr., which he raised like his son; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Victorine LeBlanc Duplechin; two brothers, Freddie Landry, Jr., and Adam Duplechin, Jr.; and one sister Zelma Lopez.

Carrying Edward to his final resting place in Lopez Cemetery will be Thomas “TJ” Cormier, Jr., Karl Lopez, Tim Hebert, Kurt Duplechin, Bob Savoy and Tim Strohe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Gary, Gary Crosby and Perry Lopez.

