Eleventh arrested in Talen murder case

An eleventh suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of 73-year-old Charles Raymond Talen, Sr. in his Lake Arthur home in February 2015.

Detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) arrested 19-year-old Damian Vaughn Robinson, of 407 Calcasieu Avenue in Lake Arthur, Wednesday for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

According to JDSO Commander Chris Ivey, detectives received information that Robinson had involvement in the possession and movement of items stolen from the Talen residence during the murder. The victim was bludgeoned to death on Feb. 21. Before his death was discovered, his vehicle was found in flames in Vermilion Parish.