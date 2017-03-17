Eleventh arrested in Talen murder case

An eleventh suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of 73-year-old Charles Raymond Talen, Sr. in his Lake Arthur home in February 2015.

Detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) arrested 19-year-old Damian Vaughn Robinson, of 407 Calcasieu Avenue in Lake Arthur, Wednesday for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

According to JDSO Commander Chris Ivey, detectives received information that Robinson had involvement in the possession and movement of items stolen from the Talen residence during the murder. The victim was bludgeoned to death on Feb. 21. Before his death was discovered, his vehicle was found in flames in Vermilion Parish.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41952

Posted by on Mar 17 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in