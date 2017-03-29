Elizabeth Anne Oertling

Elizabeth Anne Oertling, 80, a resident of Cleveland, Tenn., passed away, Friday, March 24, 2017, in a Chattanooga health care facility.

The Remembrance of Life Funeral Mass will be conducted Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Cleveland, with Father Mike Nolan officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday in Breen Hall at St. Therese Catholic Church before the service at 10 a.m. Mrs. Oertling was the daughter of the late Rose Lyons Johnson and Godfrey Raphael Johnson and the sister to Marian Harper (George), Winona Mahaffey (Thomas) and Godfrey Johnson (Shirley). Her husband, John Mauras Oertling, and her son, Jon Colin Oertling, also preceded her in death. Mrs. Oertling was the most loving, kind and generous mother of eight children. She was an avid reader, an exceptional artist and loved music and cooking. She was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church, church committees and the church’s choir.

Survivors include her, daughters, Lisa Anne Oertling and her companion, Susan, of Ramona, Calif., Robin Cecile Richardson and her husband, Ira, of Jacksonville, Fla., Nina Kristen Strozak and her husband, Dougla,s of Chattanooga, her sons, John Kevin Oertling and his wife, Linda, of Johnson City, Tenn., Joel Darren Oertling and his wife, Pamela, of Franklin, Tenn., James Michael Oertling and his wife, Christina, of Yardley, Penn., and Erik Andre Oertling and his wife, Julie, of Chattanooga; her 10 grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ alz.org.

The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

