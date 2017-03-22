Fire destroys Gallup Street residence

No one was injured in a residential fire that destroyed a Gallup Street home in Jennings early Tuesday.

“We received the call at approximately 12:55 a.m. regarding a fully involved structure fire,” explained Jennings Fire Chief Hulin Theriot. “Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the house located at 806 Gallup Street engulfed in flames.”

Thankfully, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“It wasn’t an abandoned house,” said Theriot. “It still had power to it and witnesses at the scene said renters had just moved out a couple of weeks prior to the fire.”

The house next door, another unoccupied rental house, also sustained minor damage from the fire.

“Due to the time of night, there were no witnesses about to report the fire when it first began,” said Theriot. “Because of this, the fire had a lot of burn time and was able to grow large enough to cause a significant amount of damage to the structure, as well as cause damage to the house next door. The structure had been burning for a while before anyone realized what was going on.”

The chief said although the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time. Firefighters at the scene suspect the fire may have originated in the back east corner of the house near the kitchen area. However, because of the extensive damage to the structure, the exact cause and location are currently unknown.