Fish do not care, but customers do

The Way I See It by Don West

Through the years, I have spent a considerable amount of time in customer service. Let me note here that I came up in a different environment than many of the young people today. One always addressed someone with “yes, sir” or “no, sir”, “yes, Mrs. Smith” or “no, Mrs. Smith”, “please” and “thank you”, and other phrases attributed to proper etiquette and good manners.

Many young people of today’s generation receive very little training in single parent homes and many are without father or mother figures to teach them proper speech, courteous service, and/or proper dress codes. Therefore, it is left up to the companies who hire these people to provide proper training for table service, counter service or proper etiquette for telephone/microphone speaking.

If I come into your place of business to buy a hamburger, a saw blade, a pack of boudin, or a shirt or pair of shoes, I am the most important thing that has happened to your entire day. I am the priority of the day and if you are in the know, you will realize that the success or failure of your business – and therefore your job as employer or employee – hinges on whether or not I am treated with courtesy. If I have made an effort to drive, fly or walk to your establishment, I deserve and desire your undivided attention, best behavior and sincere willingness to make my visit the best it can be.

First and foremost, I am not your “bud”, “dude”, “friend”, “neighbor” or “homie”. I am sir or madam, Mr. or Ms. I earned the respect because it is my money I have chosen to spend in your establishment. I also am required to treat you with respect and a sense of dignity but remember the customer, though not always, is usually right. Get used to it or find another line of work.

If you are in customer service, two eyes, two ears and a mouth are not all the tools you need to serve customers. Learn the procedures and treat your customers as if they are the most important thing that has ever happened to you. Until they leave satisfied with a mindset to return to do more business, your job is not complete.

Customer service extends much further than retail and should also be seen and practiced in medical, legal, financial and just about any other kind of business. Smiling is contagious and good service is habit-forming. If you find it impossible to be friendly, helpful, courteous, knowledgeable, neat and clean, find a job somewhere on a fish trawler where not even the fish care.