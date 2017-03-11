Francis ‘Frank’ Cormier

Funeral services for Mr. Francis “Frank” Cormier, 78, of Rayne will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, with Rev. Gary Schexnider officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017, and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

A rosary, led by George Houssiere, will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday at Miguez Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mr. Cormier worked in the oilfield and was a member of the American Petroleum Institute and LAGCOE. He was also a graduate of Jennings High School in 1956. He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church and the Square Shooters Square Club.

Mr. Cormier was the best father in the world to his children and certainly the best Popee to his grandchildren. He was married for 59 years to the love of his life, Betty.

Mr. Cormier is survived by his wife, Betty Willard Cormier; his daughter, Donna Cormier Moore of Welsh; two sons, Daren Cormier of New Iberia and David (Tammy) Cormier of Duson; his grandchildren, Derek Cormier, Stuart (Jenae) Cormier, Katherine Moore and Breaker Landry his great-grandchildren, Aniston Cormier, Aiden Cormier and Alexander Cormier; and his brother, Kenneth (Kim) Cormier of Jennings.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Cormier, Adison Cormier, Stuart Cormier, Richard Breaux II, Richard Breaux III and J. C. Gallet. Special Honorary pallbearers are Derek Cormier and Kenneth Cormier.

Mr. Cormier was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Rose Mae Duplantis Cormier; and his son-in-law, Satch Moore.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.