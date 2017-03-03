Gloria Mae Broussard

Funeral services for Mrs.Gloria Mae Broussard, 92, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Union Baptist Church, with Rev. Craig Sams officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of service.

Burial will be in Silverwood Cemetery under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Mrs. Broussard entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in a Lake Charles hospital.

She was a native of Port Arthur, Texas, and lived in Silverwood most of her life. She was a member of Little Sunlight Baptist Church. She was the Mother of the Church, a Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and retired church secretary and a member of Rosebud Eastern Star. She had been retired 25 years as a cook for Jeff Davis Head Start and was a Communty Activist.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted children, Frank (Carolyn) Broussard, Leon (Rita) Broussard, Douglas (Dawn) Broussard, Alan Broussard, Catherine Anderson, Esther (Larry) Haley, Pamala (Terry) Jones, Paulette (Dalbert) Lafleur, Brunhilda (Reginald) Rice, Renee Leftwich and daughter-in-law, Irma Broussard; 40 grand children; 150 great-grandchildren; and a host of neices and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Walford Broussard; a son, Ronald Broussard; a grandson, James Anderson; her brothers, Lawrence, Leroy, Wilford, Charles and Willie Barker; and her parents, Crawford and Esther Barker.

