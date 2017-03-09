God Bless Charlie

The Way I See It by Don West

This past Saturday, a standing-room only crowd gathered to pay homage to a local hero, Donald “Charlie” Gillett, a casualty of the Vietnam War. A friend of his, some time ago, approached the leaders of the Town of Welsh and requested that the La. 99 overpass at Interstate 10 be designated to honor this hometown hero.

Many were involved in putting together the right people to make it happen. I could never mention them all but I do want to thank the Town of Welsh and all those involved in saluting the memory of Charlie.

Though I knew of the Gillett family, I did not know Charlie personally, but he, Wayne Phenice and I all served at the same time in Vietnam. Wayne and I have been friends since childhood and we hooked up a couple of times while in Vietnam.

He had the unenviable task of working in the Army morgue in Saigon where many of the dead were processed before being shipped home. He had the task of identifying Charlie and then escorting the body home and presenting the flag to Charlie’s parents. One can never recover from that kind traumatic experiencebut here 48 years later, the healing can begin.

I witnessed the work Wayne did in that morgue. He and his fellow workers treated our casualties with great respect, honor and dignity.

When the town decided to honor Charlie, they did not realize that by honoring him, they also honored not only all Vietnam veterans who lost their lives but also all those who served during the Vietnam era. In doing so, they honored all those who served in any war and saluted every veteran.

It is the mantra of the Vietnam Veterans of America that because we served in the longest and most unpopular war in the history of our nation, and returned home to less than an honored welcome, that our goal should be that “never again shall one generation of veterans abandon another.” Therefore we try to serve our fallen heroes with the honor and ceremony due them. Though we sometimes forget that calling and put our selfishness ahead of duty, when called upon, we answer with pride and humility.

The Town of Welsh felt that call to honor and did so with a large turnout of friends, family and citizens to witness and hear stories and memories of Donald “Charlie” Gillett. Charlie was not a decorated hero but a hero who served his country when called. He volunteered when he could have used his college deferment to avoid service, and he gave his all to stop the spread of communism and oppression.

The loss of life is not easily justified, but he honored us with his willingness to serve and protect our freedoms. That, in any book, describes a true hero.

Forty-eight years ago Charlie died in a rice field in Vietnam. His legacy lives on in his extended family and friends and we can personally thank Charlie for his sacrifice and the freedoms we have enjoyed for those 48 years, and hopefully for many more to come.

God bless you Charlie, and welcome home.