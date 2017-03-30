Hail, flash flooding blankets SWLA

A dangerous storm blew across Southwest Louisiana Wednesday night, bringing high winds, lightning, hail and several inches of rain.

Many Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op (JDEC) customers north of Jennings and Welsh lost power when the storms hit and were still in the dark as of 9 a.m today. General Manager Mike Heinen said a twister knocked down poles and lines in the Jennings and Hathaway service areas. While the poles were repaired and power lines were in the process of being restored this morning, crews were dealing with some equipment that had been affected by lightning.

“Other poles were broken in scattered areas north of Welsh,” he said. “But crews have been out all night, some who have been working 24 hours now. We actually have crews coming in from other areas to relieve these guys but also restore power in as timely a manner as possible.”

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods said no injuries were reported in relation to the storm but some damage was seen.