‘Happiness is a warm puppy’

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

I am a dog lover. Much of the time that my children were growing up, we had several dogs of different breeds.

My two favorites were a lovable purebred golden retriever and a feisty runt of questionable breeding. Cinnamon was our retriever who loved our kids and was quite protective. She stole my heart from the first day I saw her!

I remember how the girls would ride her like a small horse and often I could have sworn she was smiling. She was such a comfort to me. After a long day at school or at difficult times in my life, she was always there waiting for me, greeting me with such enthusiasm. I told her many secrets. She was a good listener. She died at age 13 after some painful struggles with hip dysplasia. I miss her the most.

My runt I named Bull, and for a little fellow, he certainly lived up to his name. He too was affectionate and loyal. His problem was that he had no idea that he was so small. His encounter with a great Dane once proved that. When the great Dane entered Bull’s “territory,” Bull took off after him! To this day, I have never seen a dog run so fast. Before I knew it, they were entangled in each other’s grip. I was in panic mode. Bull had him by the neck and wouldn’t let go. The massive dog was literally swinging him around like a play toy. I was at the point of hysteria when Bull was released from his opponent’s grip. The great Dane went running off in the other direction while Bull began to walk towards me, seemingly proud of his battle prowess. It was only when he was within a few feet of me that I realized he had a gaping wound on his neck. His pride could only carry him so far. Just a few feet away from me, he simply stopped and fell to the side.

No worries though. Several stitches and he was back to his bossy ways. He was an avid car chaser which eventually led to his demise.

Then came two Boston terriers and then a pug, not all at the same time, thank goodness! Since my girls graduated from high school, our house has been filled with grandkids instead.

A few weeks ago, my youngest daughter’s old English bulldog had a litter of 11 pups. My husband brought home the runt of the litter. Christin asked him if I was OK with that and he said it would be a surprise. Indeed (inject a bit of sarcasm here).

I love my Boss – he definitely is just that. Boss and I have two things in common: we don’t like the cold or rain. So, when it is his “potty time,” we are both sissies! He looks at me as if I were punishing him. He cocks his head to the side and whines, as if to say, “Is this really necessary?” I am fairly sure that he thinks my carpet would work just as well, something that he has clearly demonstrated way too often. But he is lovable…when he isn’t nipping at my toes or tearing up things.

These quotes by two of my favorite authors sum up what we dog lovers feel (most of the time). American author Edith Wharton was known to say, “My little dog… a heartbeat at my feet.” The iconic Charles Schulz (or Schultz, depending what you read) stated, “Happiness is a warm puppy!” He would know, as he was the creator of the famous pup Snoopy.

However, as an once-upon-a-time hippie and a lover of the original “Saturday Night Live”, I am especially partial to the late Gilda Radner’s take on dogs: “For me, dogs are the role model for being alive!”