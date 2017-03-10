Home Sweet Home: Richard tosses 2-hitter, Jennings bats come alive in 5-2 win

The Jennings Diamond Dogs opened the 2017 JD Bank Bulldog Classic happy to be back at home Thursday night by getting back in the win column with a 5-2 win over the 4A Cecilia Bulldogs. The Dogs ended a 3-game skid following another gauntlet of a tournament at the Lake Charles Toyota event last weekend. Jennings was able to improve to 3-0 at the friendly confines of Bulldog Diamond.Sophomore Kamran Richard tossed another gem for the Dogs by limiting Cecilia to only a pair of hits and 2 runs on an efficient 81 pitches, while the Jennings offense pounded out 7 hits en route to the win. Richard (2-0) struck out 8 Cecilia hitters and allowed only a pair of free passes and a single unearned run.

“Kamran threw another great ballgame for us on the mound last night, and when you throw strikes, play sound defense and get timely hitting, you give yourself a chance to win ball games,” said Jennings coach Jude Bertrand. “The fact that he was able to keep his pitch count down and still go the whole way shows just how many strikes he threw. His breaking ball wasn’t quite as sharp as it has been, but he made some gutsy pitches when he had to and our defense made some plays behind him.”