Identity of hit and run victim released

The hit and run victim discovered early Tuesday morning on the interstate overpass on La. 97, north of Jennings was identified as 34-year-old Alesia Renee Dietz of Jennings.

According to Jennings Police Chief Todd D’Albor, for unknown reasons, Dietz was traveling on foot across the overpass when she was struck by an unknown vehicle believed to possibly be a 2000-2001 red or burgundy Chevy Impala or Malibu.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday morning when Dietz’ body was discovered on the north side of the guardrail outside of the north bound lane of the overpass.

Based on information obtained from the coroner’s office regarding the time of death, Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said the hit and run is suspected to have occurred sometime Monday night between 10:30 and 11 p.m. He also emphasized that evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle that struck the victim sustained substantial damage to the front and/or side of the car.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is for the pubic to be aware and open minded when looking for this vehicle,” said Semmes. “Evidence at the scene indicates this is the type and color vehicle we are looking for, but we want people to look for any type of new, but unexplained, damage to the front fender and/or side panel areas of any vehicle.”