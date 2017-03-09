Improvement projects underway in Welsh

WELSH – Two projects are getting underway here while two others are getting closer to fruition.

Co-superintendent Wayne Hebert told officials this week that Guinn Construction, the company handling the project, has acquired a 36-by-150 beam that will be used to repair Nichols Street Bridge. The company will deliver a pile driver to the bridge site on March 14 and, weather permitting, start bringing in other equipment to complete repairs. The bridge has been closed since last fall.

The beam will be installed on the east side of the bridge and be placed upon pilings. Once the bridge reopens, according to engineer Byron Racca, it will be able to support up to 15 tons. The beam alone should hold up for about 20 years.

Meanwhile, work to extend three-phase power north of Interstate 10 in the town is underway as part of a chemical spill remediation that will require a large amount of electricity. Co-superintendent Tracy Goodwin said power should become available in that area within the next two weeks. The town is being reimbursed for all costs associated with the power extension and is expected to bring in $25,000-$30,000 each month in utility revenue while the cleanup is underway. Mayor Carolyn Louviere has said the project is expected to last between three to six months.

As for projects that officials are still working toward, Welsh will ask the Louisiana Government Assistance Program for help in securing funds needed to replace a sewer pipe that crosses Bayou Lacassine.

