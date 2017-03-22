Intoxicated driver arrested after causing crash

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested after causing a second crash on Interstate 10 and attempting to flee the scene on foot.

“Two crashes occurred on I-10, east of Hwy. 165 on Monday morning,” said Louisiana State Police (LSP) Sgt. James Anderson. “The trooper on the scene was already working one crash when a second occurred shortly after 9 a.m. due to the decrease in traffic flow caused by the first one. The second crash occurred when the suspect, 39-year-old Jason Samuel Mauney, of Breaux Bridge, collided with another vehicle.”

Anderson said when the trooper on the scene assessed Mauney’s status, he discovered that not only was he driving with no registration and a suspended license, he was also intoxicated.