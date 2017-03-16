Intruder ‘dethroned’ when discovered in home

FENTON – A man here came home to discover an intruder using his bathroom.

Fenton Police Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn said the complainant, a farmer, returned home on his tractor some time during daytime hours on Tuesday and saw a vehicle parked at his home.

“After parking his tractor behind the vehicle, he entered his locked home and called out,” said O’Quinn. “The intruder responded that he was in the bathroom using the toilet.”

O’Quinn said when the homeowner made contact with the intruder, he realized the subject was a former in-law, Michael Eric Richard, 36, of Welsh.

“Richard has an extensive criminal history and the complainant did not want him in his home,” said O’Quinn. “Richard was arrested for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.”