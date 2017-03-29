Iota wins battle of the Bulldogs 4-1

IOTA- Although the night belonged to 7-year-old Gracie Zaunbrecher and her family, there was still a ballgame that was played in Iota Tuesday night between the neighboring Bulldogs. Iota used strong pitching performances from Tristan Miller and Brett Spell to shut down what was a hot Jennings offense, and Iota found just enough ways to scratch across 4 runs to claim the win. Despite the loss, Jennings’ Andrew Benoit battled the Iota line-up for 5.2 innings, managing to wiggle his way out of trouble on several occasions to keep the game close.

The game, which was serving as a fundraiser to help the family of 7-year-old Iota native Gracie Zaunbrecher fight a brain tumor, saw an electric crowd of fans from both communities rally together in what was something that was bigger than baseball or softball. The school’s softball squads paid tribute to the 7-year-old as well with a game in her honor on the adjacent field.

Iota held a slim 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth frame, however pushed across 2 big insurance runs to keep Jennings from mounting a rally in the top of the seventh.