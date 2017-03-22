JDRW members represent parish at state convention

The Louisiana Federation of Republican Women’s (LFRW) Biennial Convention was held from March 10-12 in Shreveport and included two members of the Jeff Davis Republican Women’s (JDRW) club, President Mary Landry and Vice President Judy Morgan.

“I was very proud to be able to represent Jeff Davis Parish,” said Landry. “I have been living here for over 50 years and I have always been impressed with the quality of people throughout the area. I’m grateful for the opportunity to show people what Jeff Davis Parish has to offer.”

Clubs in attendance were asked to participate in a special auction by donating a gift, which called for a large basket filled with local items to represent the unique treasures of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP). JDRW’s basket contained Bayou Rum, a bag of rice, a jar of local honey, a carton of Watkins Cajun spice mix and a handwoven Coushatta basket, along with several brochures and a history of the Coushatta tribe.

“It was a big hit,” said Landry. “Lin Fake at the Old Magnolia store arranged the basket so nicely.”

The convention featured guest speakers including several national and state senators and representatives. A new slate of State officers was elected and installed by National Federation of Republican Women President Carrie Almond.