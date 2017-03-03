Jeff Davis Parish Educators of the Year named

Three Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) teachers, one each from the high school, middle school and elementary school levels, will represent their respective schools as the epitome of an outstanding educational leader.

The high school level Teacher of the Year was awarded to Elton High School (EHS) Agriscience teacher Lana Myers.

“Ms. Lana is an amazing teacher,” said EHS Principal Danielle Simien. “Her dedication and interest in her students, as well as her professionalism, is obvious. Her work ethic is remarkable, and she goes above and beyond the call of duty. She actively seeks out opportunities for her students and Elton High is blessed to have her on our team.”

Myers’ educational history is rich in Future Farmers of America (FFA) achievements. She was an agriscience instructor and FFA advisor at Crowley High School for a year and a half before assuming the same position at EHS, where she has worked for 11 years.

She has also led eight state-winning FFA Career Development Event teams. Under her instruction, 10 students received their American FFA Degree; 92 students received their State FFA degree; six students served as State FFA officers; and five students served as area FFA officers.

The EHS chapter placed as one of the top four chapters seven times and was a National Model of Innovation in Community Development under Myers’ leadership, and six of her students went on to receive National FFA scholarships.