Joseph Levi, Sr.

A memorial service for Joseph Levi, Sr. , 67, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Semien-Lewis Mortuary Church Chapel, located at 819 N. State Street in Jennings, with Rev. Harley Francis officiating.

Mr. Levi entered into eternal rest Friday, March 10, 2017, in a Lafayette Hospital.

He was a native of Jennings and was retired as a self-employed electrician and refrigeration technician.

He leaves to cherish his memories four sons, Tyrone ( Kenyatta) Levi, Shawn Levi and Darius Levi, all of Jennings, and Joseph Levi of Lake Charles; one daughter, Lorenza (Raymond) Wilson of Lake Charles; one brother and sister, Joshua Levi and Clara Levi, both of Washington, Texas; and a number of grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Levi; his parents, Joshua and Lorenza Levi; and his sisters, Mary Keys, Lovenia Levi, Shirley Levi and Lorenza Coleman.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.