Jury moves forward with bridge improvements

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has approved an increase in the expense for repairs for one parish bridge and is moving forward with repairs on a dozen others.

“The state inspects bridges every two years,” explained Jury Road Superintendent Randy Ringuet. “Based on the required state standards for bridge safety, they then let us know what repairs we need to address, if any, as well as if the need to close the bridge is required.”

Ringuet said that some bridges have a cement cap, or the road portion of the bridge, that covers the structural foundation.

“If removing the bridge cap is required to address foundation repairs, that process can increase the cost of bridge repair,” he added. “Often times, some damage may not be visible until the cap is removed.”

