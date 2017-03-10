Justice Tour to visit Jennings

For those who are powerless over crucial legal matters, the Louisiana Civil Justice Center’s (LCJC) ‘Justice Tour’ will soon be coming through Jennings to help need. Specialized lawyers pair of with the LCJC and voluntarily participate in the tour with aims of connecting vulnerable citizens within a specific area to the resources they need to officially address legal issues.

Founded in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, LCJC was formed as a nonprofit organization that provides disaster legal assistance and connects displaced residents with critical legal services. LCJC’s role in the justice community has grown to help meet the growing legal needs of Louisiana’s low-income residents and relieve the burden on traditional legal service programs with limited resources.