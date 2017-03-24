LA man arrested on 2016 rape charges

A 42-year-old Lake Arthur man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the fall of 2016.

According to Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, detectives investigated a report alleging that a sex crime had occurred last fall at a Jennings residence.

“During the initial report, detectives were advised a 15-year-old juvenile female was spending the night at a friend’s house and later told relatives a man entered the room where she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her,” said Ivey. “At that time, the investigation led detectives to pick up and question Keith Earl Landry, 42, of 1423 Fourth Street in Lake Arthur.”

As the investigation continued, Ivey said detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Landry on the sexual assault charges. He was later located in Westlake and arrested by Westlake Police on Wednesday, March 22.

Landry was transported to Jennings on Thursday and booked into the parish jail for third-degree rape. He is being held with no bond.

In separate incidents, JDSO also investigated the theft of an all-terrain vehicle, as well as a narcotics street transaction.