Lady Dogs handle Lake Arthur 7-3 in JDP match-up

The Jennings Lady Bulldogs and Lake Arthur Lady Tigers took a break from district play on Monday for a non-district tilt between parish rivals. The Lady Dogs plated 6 runs in the first two innings, and held on for the rest of the ball game to claim an 8-3 victory over Lake Arthur. With the win, the Lady Dogs improved their season mark to 6-13, while Lake Arthur fell to 4-8 overall.

After the Lady Tigers plated a single run to open the game when Jamara Levy walked and came around to score, Jennings answered with a 4-spot in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead. Carlee Rutherford reached to open the bottom of the first for Jennings and came around to score on an RBI by Chloe Batey. One batter later, Kassie Comeaux ripped a single to plate another run, then later scored on an RBI-double by Kiera Boudreaux. Kali Dugas laid down a beautiful bunt single to put runners at the corners for Jennings, and Boudreaux came across one pitch later when the Lady Dogs executed the double-steal to make it 4-1.