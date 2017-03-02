Lake Arthur falls short at Top 28

HAMMOND – Entering Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinal contest against No. 6 seed Madison Prep, the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers seemed to be firing on all cylinders.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Tigers had been a scoring machine in the postseason, averaging 72 points in three playoff victories leading up to the state tournament at the University Center on the campus of Southeastern University.

On Wednesday, the machine broke down.

The Lady Tigers (25-6) connected on just 12 of 53 shots from the floor (22.6 percent) and fell to the upset-minded Lady Chargers, 61-34.

With the victory, Madison Prep advanced to the championship game against No. 4 Rayville on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“We just got behind early and could never find our way back,” said Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe. “We couldn’t find the rim. It would have been a lot better game if we could have had a better shooting percentage.”

Lake Arthur standouts Sarah Guidry and Jamara Levy combined for just 17 points on the day as the duo connected on just four of their 30 shot attempts.

“We knew that they relied on No. 1 (Levy) to handle the ball and lead them and No. 24 (Guidry) to hit the outside shot,” said Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes, whose squad will be playing in the title game for the second straight year.

“We wanted to make No. 1 work as hard as she possibly could and try to shut down No. 24 as much as possible and I thought we did a good job of that.”

It was the Lady Chargers’ defensive intensity that caused the Lady Tigers the most problems, especially in the first half.

Lake Arthur struggled with Madison’s pressure in the first two frames, turning the ball over 14 times, including eight times in the first quarter in falling behind 17-4.

The Lady Tigers didn’t help themselves out when they did get the ball down the court. They shot a dismal 22.7 percent from the floor, connecting on just five of their 22 shot attempts.

The Lady Chargers, on the other hand, shot over 46 percent from the floor in the first two frames.

Sophomore Kennedi Green dropped in a pair of shots from beyond the arc and led Madison Prep with 11 points entering the break. Sherry Porter, a Western Kentucky commit, had nine.

The second half wasn’t much better for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Chargers went on a 10-1 run to start the third quarter to push their lead to 45-17 midway through the frame.