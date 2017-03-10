Lena Mae LeJeune

A Mass of Christian burial for Lena Mae LeJeune, 88, of Jennings will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Friday, March 10, 2017 from 4-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.

Lena will be laid to rest in St. Jules Cemetery.

Lena was born in Gott’s Cove on Aug. 25, 1928, to Willie Ortego and Rose Gott Ortego. She was called from this life on March 9, 2017. Lena was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved cooking for her family, baking bread and sewing, as well as tending to her roses. Lena also loved family gatherings and playing cards with everyone. Lena especially loved babysitting her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Lena is survived by her three sons, Rodney (Regina) LeJeune of Iowa, Larry (Glenda) LeJeune of Sulphur and Durlin (Jerry) LeJeune of Sunset; her 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

Lena now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Willie Ortego and Rose Gott Ortego; her beloved husband, Willard LeJeune; her daughter, Loretta Young; three grandchildren, Larry LeJeune, Jr., Dwayne LeJeune and Chris Dupuis; one great-grandchild, Axton Craig; her brother, Felix Bellard; and two sisters, Zena Ortego and Mildred Andrus.

