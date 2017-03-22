Let it go to voicemail

There was a time when people did not answer their cell phones if they could not recognize the number ringing in. Most people did this to avoid a conversation with someone they might not know well enough to have stored in their contacts or address book but now, ignoring that strange phone number has become a necessity.

After all, if the person calling is someone you know or a person who has a legitimate reason to contact you, they will likely leave a voicemail or send a text message if you fail to answer. But by now, hopefully more people are aware of the “Can you hear me now?” scam that has been reported on news outlets and social media sites across the state and nation, and even in the pages of this newspaper.

Since scammers are still looking for easy money, this new ploy is a pre-recorded robocall that sounds like a real person. Your phone rings but the call is coming from a number you do not recognize. Sometimes these numbers even show up as coming from Washington, D.C. or Houston, Texas; they might feature a familiar area code like 337 or common prefixes like 581 or 329 cell numbers.

However, the robocall asks, “Can you hear me?” If you respond “yes,” your agreement has now been recorded and can be used to make purchases or create accounts in your name.

Guard yourself by not answering the phone if the number is unfamiliar to you. If you do answer and someone asks, “Can you hear me?” simply hang up without saying a word. Law enforcement, the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are regularly warning the public about this scam because it is happening so often.

If you are receiving such calls regularly, you can file a complaint with the FTC. Report the experience on its web site or call (877) 382-4357.