Let’s do this, Jennings

This newspaper always fills this space with reasons to vote prior to an election. Today will be no different, so let’s talk about why every eligible voter in Jennings needs to cast a ballot tomorrow.

Jennings Daily News staffers talk with residents, city officials and city employees on a daily basis. These casual conversations, of course, are not meant to be published but do represent the concerns, hopes and ideas that exist in this city. In any city or town, some individuals only vocalize their thoughts in private because they feel no one is listening, have talked but seen no change or fear retaliation for speaking out. Some worry their opinions could affect their businesses or employment status, or that of someone they love.

It’s easy to feel that our votes and input are lost on the state and federal levels. However, in a small city like Jennings, each vote truly does wield much power. Voting gives us the opportunity to make a stand without facing any blowback. Voting is how a person tells current elected officials, fellow citizens and those across the parish, “This is what I support and this is what I want.”

Your vote can only count if you actually cast a ballot. In fact, the physical act of voting is such an easy one that it is hard to understand why people refuse to spend a few minutes pressing buttons on a machine. On Saturday, polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. That means every voter has 13 hours to make it to their designated location to finalize a decision that will in fact affect their future.

Voters of Jennings, you are tasked with choosing your next mayor and the direction this city follows. If you do not take the time to voice your opinion in the voting booth, exactly how important do you feel your concerns are?