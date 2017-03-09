Lions Club registering for Special Needs Youth Summer Camp

Members of the Jennings Lions Club are now accepting applications for a summer vacation filled with fun for special needs youth in the Jeff Davis Parish area.

The Lions Clubs of Louisiana works to raise money in order for boys and girls with qualifying special needs, diabetes and pulmonary disorders to visit the Louisiana Lions Camp and experience a life-impacting week at no charge. The camp, located six miles north of Leesville, is a non-profit residential summer camp owned and operated by the Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children.

In 2017, the Lions Camp will begin its 60th year of operation, hiring junior and senior counselors, lifeguards, nurses and activity instructors to provide special needs youth with summer camp memories they will never forget.

