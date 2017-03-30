Live in the real world, not online

Social media has taken over everything in today’s society – relationships, advertisement, news, sports, whatever. If you can name it, social media has it in its clutches it so tightly it may never come free.

The one thing that remains a mystery though is why people find it necessary to live their lives via social media.

Some things are better left unsaid or, in this case, posted.

Spending a day on Facebook or Instagram can be like reading an interesting novel – well, one filled with spelling and grammatical errors. More and more, people are revealing too much of their lives online, sometimes to the detriment of their real lives.

Whatever happened to simply enjoying the life you have and keeping it between your family, children and friends? Why is there a need to inform the world on what happened in your daily life, whether good or bad? Why bash your spouse in front of the world? Is there a need to let everyone know your child is grounded for a bad grade? Do people realize attacking their employer online is a good way to end up in the unemployment line?

If people would stop focusing on gaining attention online and rather use that energy in offline in their day to day lives, they might find that the real world is not so bad.